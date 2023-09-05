Video shows car driving down Westside neighborhood sidewalk

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Township police are searching for the driver who was seen on camera driving down a Westside neighborhood sidewalk and damaged a resident’s truck early Sunday.

Kris and Tim Ebeling say their neighbor sent them video that shows the car driving on the sidewalk down Brookdale Drive around 4:20 a.m.

“They came between the house and the mailbox, hit the stump with their driver’s wheel,” the Ebelings explained. “The police think that’s what did the damage to our truck, and then they continued to drive.”

When the car in the video hit the tree stump, a plastic piece was ripped off of the vehicle, which Ebeling said is a 2012 to 2018 Mazda.

“We got that information from the part,” according to the Ebelings. “Actually, our neighbor’s brother-in-law, he does a lot of car stuff, so he was able to look up the part number and give us some information. The police think it is a [Mazda] CX-5.”

Kris and Tim said they called Green Township police and filed a report because of the damage caused to their truck.

“We had a lot of really wonderful police officers here helping us out, writing reports, canvasing, checking people’s cars out, knocking on doors, but the gentleman in charge said in 21 years, he’d never seen anything like this,” the Ebelings said.

Unless police can find the driver from the home surveillance video, the Ebelings are going to have to foot the bill and pay for the repairs themselves.

“It’s not exactly something that we want to deal with, to have to pay our deductible because somebody was irresponsible and didn’t stop,” they said.

Call the Green Township Police Department at 513-574-0007 if you have information regarding the driver of the Mazda seen in the video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.