Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Video shows car driving down Westside neighborhood sidewalk

Westside residents concerned after car caught racing down residential sidewalk
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Township police are searching for the driver who was seen on camera driving down a Westside neighborhood sidewalk and damaged a resident’s truck early Sunday.

Kris and Tim Ebeling say their neighbor sent them video that shows the car driving on the sidewalk down Brookdale Drive around 4:20 a.m.

“They came between the house and the mailbox, hit the stump with their driver’s wheel,” the Ebelings explained. “The police think that’s what did the damage to our truck, and then they continued to drive.”

When the car in the video hit the tree stump, a plastic piece was ripped off of the vehicle, which Ebeling said is a 2012 to 2018 Mazda.

“We got that information from the part,” according to the Ebelings. “Actually, our neighbor’s brother-in-law, he does a lot of car stuff, so he was able to look up the part number and give us some information. The police think it is a [Mazda] CX-5.”

Kris and Tim said they called Green Township police and filed a report because of the damage caused to their truck.

“We had a lot of really wonderful police officers here helping us out, writing reports, canvasing, checking people’s cars out, knocking on doors, but the gentleman in charge said in 21 years, he’d never seen anything like this,” the Ebelings said.

Unless police can find the driver from the home surveillance video, the Ebelings are going to have to foot the bill and pay for the repairs themselves.

“It’s not exactly something that we want to deal with, to have to pay our deductible because somebody was irresponsible and didn’t stop,” they said.

Call the Green Township Police Department at 513-574-0007 if you have information regarding the driver of the Mazda seen in the video.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours overnight.
1 dead, 2 hurt in I-75 crash in Cincinnati
In this June 9, 2015 file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of...
Jimmy Buffett died after a four-year fight with a rare form of skin cancer, his website says
A man is dead in a two-vehicle crash in northern Kentucky, according to a spokesman for...
Man killed in NKY crash
The driver, Donald Young, 35, and his passenger, Bobby Long, 47, were both pronounced dead at...
2 men killed in Clermont County crash
A motorcycle crash has closed all lanes of I-275 S Saturday evening, according to OSP.
OSP: 1 dead in Clermont County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Residents living near the intersection of Highview Court and Beechmeadow Lane say at least...
Some West Price Hill residents sickened by vandalism, rash of vehicle break-ins
Bobby Long, in this undated photo, holding a longnose gar he fished from the Ohio River. Long...
Daughter mourns father killed in Clermont County crash
The fire on McHenry Avenue was reported just after 6:30 p.m., according to Cincinnati...
6 people rescued from East Westwood fire
Jimmy Buffet played dozens of shows in the Tri-State.
Tri-State Parrotheads pay tribute to Jimmy Buffet