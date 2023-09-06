1 dead in suspected drowning at Butler County nature preserve

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a suspected drowning at a Butler County nature preserve, fire officials say.

The St. Clair Fire Department said crews were called to a water rescue at Antenen Nature Preserve at Four Mile Creek MetroPark at 2385 Treiber Road.

The rescue quickly became a search-and-recovery mission.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials say.

Several other fire departments responded to assist and remained on the scene until 10:15 p.m.

Further details were not available late Tuesday.

