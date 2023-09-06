Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 person dead following attempted water rescue at Butler County park

Around 7:30 p.m., the St. Claire Fire Department said they were called to Four Mile Creek Metro...
Around 7:30 p.m., the St. Claire Fire Department said they were called to Four Mile Creek Metro Park on Treiber Road for a water rescue.(WLUC)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a water rescue that turned into a recovery mission Tuesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., the St. Claire Fire Department said they were called to Four Mile Creek Metro Park on Treiber Road for a water rescue.

Officials said the rescue eventually became a recovery mission.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the person died at the scene, according to St. Claire Fire Department officials.

Crews from numerous departments were on scene until around 10:15 p.m.

No further information, including the person’s identity, has been released.

