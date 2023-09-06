2 charged with human trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery at Tri-State motel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two out-of-state men are accused of forcing a victim into sex work at a Tri-State motel and other ones around the country, court and arrest records show.

Prince Omigie, 36, of Amityville, N.Y., and Ryan Whitten, 29, of Chattanooga, Tenn. are under arrest on charges of human trafficking, prostitution and armed robbery.

Their crime spree came to an end this week at the Super 8 motel on Glensprings Drive in Springdale, according to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Springdale police responded to a report from a male victim who said two men tried to rob him around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when he went to a motel room to meet an “unknown female companion,” according to an arrest report.

Whitten pointed a gun toward the victim as Omigie tried to push him into the room, police wrote in Whitten’s arrest report.

The victim was able to get away but the suspects ran back into the room where they were eventually taken into custody, the report states.

“It was discovered during the interview that (Whitten and Omigie) committed crimes against another victim by way of involuntary forcing the victim into sex work across several states,” police wrote in Whitten’s arrest report.

Those states are Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and South Carolina, court records show.

Both men were arrested at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 11 a.m.

They were held at the jail overnight without bond.

Both men are scheduled to make their first court appearances in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

