2 men charged with trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery at Tri-State motel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two out-of-state men are accused of forcing people into sex work and robbing their johns at a Tri-State motel and other ones around the country, court records show.

Prince Omigie, 36, of Amityville, N.Y., and Ryan Whitten, 29, of Chattanooga, Tenn. are under arrest on charges of human trafficking, prostitution and armed robbery.

It all happened at the Super 8 motel on Glensprings Drive in Springdale as well as locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and South Carolina, Springdale police wrote in an affidavit.

The suspects’ sex trafficking crime spree came to an end this week when a man went into a motel room to meet a “female companion” when Omigie and Whitten tried to rob him, according to police.

Investigators say they believe the two men pointed a gun at the man and tried to push him into the room.

He was able to get away, police say, and officers tracked down Omigie and Whitten.

Both men were booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 11 a.m. Tuesday and held overnight without bond.

They are both scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

