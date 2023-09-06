21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Four Mile Creek, sheriff says

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Simone Jameson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

It happened at Antenen Nature Preserve in Four Mile Creek MetroPark on Treiber Road in St. Clair Township.

The man was there with a group of other men fishing when he dove into the water but did not resurface, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

St. Clair Township fire crews were called to a water rescue but it quickly turned into a search-and-recovery mission.

Several other fire departments responded to assist and remained on the scene until 10:15 p.m.

The man’s body was pulled from the water but he was already dead, according to the sheriff.

Detectives and the Butler County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The coroner’s office will determine the man’s cause of death.

His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police Chief Scott Gaviglia referred questions Wednesday to the coroner’s office.

