Bicyclist struck, seriously hurt in Forest Park hit-and-run: Sheriff

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Charges are pending against a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist before dawn Tuesday and then leaving the scene, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were able to find and contact the driver later and the investigation remains ongoing, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Waycross Road, near the intersection of Longacre Drive.

A 911 caller reported a hit-and-run, according to Woods and a recording of the call that was released Tuesday to FOX19 NOW.

Forest Park police and sheriff’s deputies both responded.

Theresa McAlpine said she was driving along Waycross Road on her way to work when she saw the driver hit the bicyclist.

She stopped and called 911.

“I was emotionally shocked,” McAlpine tells FOX19 NOW. “This dude just got hit in front of me. And on top of that, this vehicle went flying and did not even stop.”

She stayed at the scene until police arrived and said she had to wave at oncoming cars to avoid the injured bicyclist lying in the road.

“I was scared that this guy was going to get run over,” McAlpine said.

McAlpine said she was so jarred by the crash, she called off work.

“That vehicle was out of sight - just like that,” She recalled. “It’s only 25 [mph] through there, and I know this guy was going way over that. I’ve never really experienced that.”

The sheriff’s traffic unit joined the investigation.

The SUV and the bicyclist were going in opposite directions on Waycross Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The bicyclist tried to cross the street and was struck by the SUV.

The bicyclist was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and was listed in serious condition Tuesday afternoon, according to Woods.

