Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bus drivers union, transportation company reach tentative agreement, sides say

A Lakota Local School District bus drivers strike appears to be nearing an end.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota Local School District bus drivers strike appears to be nearing an end.

The drivers’ union has reached a tentative agreement with Petermann Transportation, which has the school district’s busing contract, according to a joint statement from Petermann and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The statement reads:

Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.

It started on Aug. 31 when bus drivers rejected a new contract. By dawn the next day, they began picketing.

Teamsters Local 100 union President Bill Davis said the previous contract between Petermann and the bus drivers’ union expired on June 30.

The bus drivers were upset about new contract provisions that would allow supervisors to monitor them on video cameras at any time, not only when there is a complaint or reckless driving, and it can be used to discipline them.

Terms of the new three-year deal are unknown, Wednesday’s joint statement says.

