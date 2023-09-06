Bus drivers union, transportation company reach tentative agreement, sides say

Video from previous coverage.

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota Local School District bus drivers strike appears to be nearing an end.

The drivers’ union has reached a tentative agreement with Petermann Transportation, which has the school district’s busing contract, according to a joint statement from Petermann and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The statement reads:

With the assistance of Federal Mediation, the parties have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor agreement. The terms of the agreement will not be released until after Teamsters Local 100 members have conducted a ratification vote expected to be held on Thursday, September 7th. If the contract is ratified, bus service will resume in full on Friday, September 8th.

Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.

It started on Aug. 31 when bus drivers rejected a new contract. By dawn the next day, they began picketing.

Teamsters Local 100 union President Bill Davis said the previous contract between Petermann and the bus drivers’ union expired on June 30.

The bus drivers were upset about new contract provisions that would allow supervisors to monitor them on video cameras at any time, not only when there is a complaint or reckless driving, and it can be used to discipline them.

Terms of the new three-year deal are unknown, Wednesday’s joint statement says.

