Butler County man indicted for making terroristic threat on social media

BUTLER County, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man was indicted Wednesday on charges of making a terroristic threat and aggravated menacing.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Oxford Masonic Lodge reported on June 12 to police that “a very concerning post” was made on their Facebook page.

The threat was regarding the lodge’s upcoming car show, court documents say.

The complaint says members of the lodge showed police a picture of the Facebook post from an account belonging to “AC McFlame” that said “Trust me, I’ll be there but you Satanists won’t like the outcome. I’ll be packing extra clips and extended clips. It’s time to take down the real problems of the world... the elite.”

Oxford police reviewed the Facebook page under the name “AC McFlame” and determined that it belongs to Adam Charles South of Middletown, according to the court documents.

South is set to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on September 19.

The criminal complaint says lodge members discussed canceling the car show if the person who made the post wasn’t found due to safety concerns but the show did go on as planned on June 17.

