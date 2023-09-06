Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati residents to vote on affordable housing tax in November

The organization collected 6,000 signatures for it to be on the ballot.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati City Council announced Wednesday that the charter amendment regarding an affordable housing tax will be on the ballot in November.

The amendment would increase the city’s earned income tax to raise money for affordable housing.

The Cincinnati Action for Housing Now Campaign needed around 5,300 signatures to get the amendment on the ballot. According to the Hamilton County Board of Elections, they collected 6,000.

If the amendment passes, it would raise the earned income tax from 1.8% to 2.1%.

$38M affordable housing renovation project coming to East Walnut Hills in August

Supporters say it would cost most households about $132 per year and would generate $40 million to $50 million for affordable housing.

If voters approve the amendment, council members would have to pass another ordinance in November 2024 to enact the tax hike, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

Latest News

Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Joe Burrow: ‘I’m ready to go’
Lucy, the American alligator, hanging out by her newly modified pool after her major surgery.
Cincinnati Zoo animal returns after experiencing a near-death infection
Adam South was indicted for making terroristic threats in Butler County.
Butler County man indicted for making terroristic threat on social media: court docs
Rick Holt takes his granddaughter to school on his bike in response to the Lakota School...
Families bike students to school in response to Lakota bus strike