Cincinnati residents to vote on affordable housing tax in November

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati City Council announced Wednesday that the charter amendment regarding an affordable housing tax will be on the ballot in November.

The amendment would increase the city’s earned income tax to raise money for affordable housing.

The Cincinnati Action for Housing Now Campaign needed around 5,300 signatures to get the amendment on the ballot. According to the Hamilton County Board of Elections, they collected 6,000.

If the amendment passes, it would raise the earned income tax from 1.8% to 2.1%.

Supporters say it would cost most households about $132 per year and would generate $40 million to $50 million for affordable housing.

If voters approve the amendment, council members would have to pass another ordinance in November 2024 to enact the tax hike, according to our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.