Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Zoo animal returns after experiencing a near-death infection

Lucy, the American alligator, hanging out by her newly modified pool after her major surgery.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An animal at the Cincinnati Zoo is back home after making a remarkable recovery from an almost fatal illness.

Lucy, the American alligator, is out and about in her habitat at Manatee Springs after having a large portion of her tail amputated.

According to zoo officials, Lucy had a serious infection that was almost fatal had she not had part of her tail removed.

After her surgery, the alligator astonished the vet team because of how quickly she recovered, officials said.

Visitors can find Lucy hanging out at her newly modified pool at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

