Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Community rallies behind veteran-owned business

Billy Shirley talks to a customer at his lamp repair shop in Milford. A Vietnam veteran and a longtime small business owner, Shirley has become an institution in Milford.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Vietnam veteran is having to sell his business because of health reasons, but the Milford community is trying to continue his legacy.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

