Community rallies behind veteran-owned business
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Vietnam veteran is having to sell his business because of health reasons, but the Milford community is trying to continue his legacy.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.