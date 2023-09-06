Community rallies behind veteran-owned business

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Vietnam veteran is having to sell his business because of health reasons, but the Milford community is trying to continue his legacy.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.