Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Metro Park Tuesday night, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified him as Joel Vasquez-Diaz of Dayton, Ohio.

His death was caused by an accidental drowning, the coroner’s report said.

It happened at Antenen Nature Preserve in Four Mile Creek MetroPark on Treiber Road in St. Clair Township.

Vasquez-Diaz was there with a group of other men fishing when he dove into the water but did not resurface, the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

St. Clair Township fire crews were called to a water rescue but it quickly turned into a search-and-recovery mission.

Vasquez-Diaz was pulled from the water but he was already dead, according to the sheriff.

Several other fire departments responded to assist and remained on the scene until 10:15 p.m.

