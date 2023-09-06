Coroner IDs man killed in crash on I-71 ramp Tuesday

Contests
A Fayetteville man died in a crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 71 to westbound I-275 Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of the person who died in a crash on an Interstate 71 ramp Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies the man as 31-year-old Kyle Messer of Fayetteville.

The crash was reported in Montgomery on the southbound I-71 ramp to westbound I-275 about 3 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the ramp and southbound lanes of the highway.

It remains under investigation.

