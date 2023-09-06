Coroner IDs man killed in crash on I-71 ramp Tuesday
Sep. 6, 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - We now know the name of the person who died in a crash on an Interstate 71 ramp Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identifies the man as 31-year-old Kyle Messer of Fayetteville.
The crash was reported in Montgomery on the southbound I-71 ramp to westbound I-275 about 3 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash closed the ramp and southbound lanes of the highway.
It remains under investigation.
