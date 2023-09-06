Fifth Third Bank shooting: Survivor returns to honor victims Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five years ago Wednesday, three people were killed and two others were hurt when a 29-year-old gunman opened fire inside Fifth Third Bank headquarters on Fountain Square in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.

Several events are being held to honor the lives lost that day: Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.

One of the survivors, Whitney Austin, was shot 12 times. She left her bank executive job since then and co-founded the non-profit organization, Whitney Strong.

Her organization is hosting “A Week of Remembrance” honoring the victims and calling for an end to gun violence.

Events started Tuesday and continue Wednesday.

Storytelling on the Square is being held all day on Fountain Square.

It’s a collection of art murals telling stories of survival.

The murals are on display on Fountain Square.

John Beam of Blink Cincinnati is curating it.

“Through Storytelling on the Square, we will partner with local artists to share the stories of gun violence happening right here in the city of Cincinnati,” reads the Whitney Strong website.

“From homicide to accidental shootings to mass violence, we will see four individual stories exalted through art. Local artists include Gee Horton and Jenny Ustick. One story will represent the Fountain Square Mass Shooting.

“Through art, we can educate our community on the prevalence of gun violence and its impact. Through Whitney/Strong we can take action to prevent it.”

Later, there will be a 6:30 p.m. panel discussion with national gun violence experts at the University of Cincinnati.

The Fifth Third Bank shooting suspect began firing off rounds shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2018, according to police.

Calls to the city’s 911 center flooded in reporting an active shooter randomly firing at people on the first floor of the Fifth Third Building.

The gunman would go on to fire 34 more before he was stopped by four officers who responded in three and a half minutes: Gregory Toyeas, Jennifer Chilton, Antonio Etter and Eric Kaminsky.

Police shot through the front windows, taking down the gunman and stopping the threat.

The gunman could have fired more than 35 times.

More than 250 rounds of extra ammunition were found in the briefcase he carried, police said.

The actions of the first four responding officers were not only justified, they also were “heroic,” according to Hamilton County’s prosecutor at the time, Joe Deters, who is now an Ohio Supreme Court Justice.

In the past five years, the Cincinnati Police Department has trained more than a thousand schools, businesses churches and schools on protocols in the event of an active shooter.

