Higher bond set for local mom accused of pointing toy gun at minor, pulling trigger

Julie Mastin, of Milford, is accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at a juvenile.(Clermont County Inmates)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford mom who allegedly pointed a fake gun at a juvenile was indicted on additional charges and received a higher bond on Wednesday.

A Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge increased Julie Mastin’s bond from $50,000 to $250,000.

In addition, Mastin, 36, faces additional charges, including tampering with evidence and menacing by stalking, according to the Clermont County Jail website.

On Aug. 30, the suspect went to a home on Oakcrest Court uninvited and cornered a minor in the garage, according to Clermont County court documents.

Investigators believe Mastin pulled out a toy gun that looked like a real one, pointed it at the kid, and said, “You’re next,” and pulled the trigger.

The victim told detectives that he knew Mastin because he used to have a relationship with her daughter.

Police say the juvenile feared for his life that day.

The mother now faces the following charges:

  • One count of aggravated burglary.
  • One count of burglary.
  • One count of tampering with evidence.
  • One count of menacing by stalking.

