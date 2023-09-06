Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Joe Burrow: ‘I’m ready to go’

Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow says he’s ready for the Battle of Ohio Sunday when the Bengals take on the Browns.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, Burrow said it’s been “boring” the past six weeks waiting to come back from a calf injury that happened during training camp on July 27.

Burrow called the injury a muscle strain.

“I’m spinning it as good as I ever have,” he said.

As for his contract, Burrow said it’s the last thing he’s thinking about.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

Latest News

Bengals Care: Local students help kick-off community initiative
‘Bengals Care’: Local students help kick-off community initiative
Bengals Care: Local students help kick-off community initiative
Bengals Care: Local students help kick-off community initiative
The APGA Tour comes to Sharon Woods Golf Course this weekend.
Great Parks hosts APGA Pro Golf Tour at Sharon Woods
FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
Lakota high schools secure transportation for football players to Friday games