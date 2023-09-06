Judge sentences man convicted of NKY double murder

Video from previous coverage.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man convicted of double-murder was sentenced Wednesday for the deaths of two Northern Kentucky women.

Eric Lightfoot was sentenced to two life sentences by a Campbell County Judge, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Deputy Chief Mike Zimmerman.

Lightfoot pleaded guilty to the double murder of his ex-girlfriend, 59-year-old Shelia Ruf, and her friend, Diana Eddy, 61, on July 18.

Newport police told FOX19 NOW that Lightfoot beat the two women.

Ruf and Eddy were found dead near The Brighton Center on March 16, 2022.

Court documents indicate that both women suffered serious head injuries, which is likely what caused their deaths.

According to Newport police, Ruf filed for a protective order against Lightfoot at one point but later dropped it.

Ruf’s family says the two had an on-off relationship.

Shelia Ruf (Provided by family)

