Man accused of attacking officer at Sawyer Point found incompetent for trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of trying to kill a Cincinnati police officer was found incompetent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, was arrested for what Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called a “vicious attack” on Officer Terry McGuffey on July 23. Claiborne was indicted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault, the prosecutor announced on Aug. 2.

His competency hearing in Hamilton County Common Pleas court was on Wednesday.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Claiborne was sent to a mental health facility afterward in order to have his competency restored. If doctors and counselors say he’s regained his competency, he could again face charges at his next hearing on Feb. 27, 2024.

According to court documents, McGuffey responded to a report of someone exposing themselves at Sawyer Point. Claiborne allegedly attacked McGuffey by striking him in the face and wrestling him to the ground.

According to Prosecutor Powers, Claiborne repeatedly struck McGuffey with his own taser and baton.

“He also attempted to gouge the officer’s eyes with his thumbs,” according to a statement from Powers released in August. “The investigation determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white police officer.”

Claiborne was facing 27 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.