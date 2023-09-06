Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man accused of attacking officer at Sawyer Point found incompetent for trial

Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in connection with the incident, the Cincinnati Enquire reports, citing court records.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of trying to kill a Cincinnati police officer was found incompetent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Brandon Claiborne, 34, was arrested for what Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called a “vicious attack” on Officer Terry McGuffey on July 23. Claiborne was indicted on one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault, the prosecutor announced on Aug. 2.

His competency hearing in Hamilton County Common Pleas court was on Wednesday.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, Claiborne was sent to a mental health facility afterward in order to have his competency restored. If doctors and counselors say he’s regained his competency, he could again face charges at his next hearing on Feb. 27, 2024.

According to court documents, McGuffey responded to a report of someone exposing themselves at Sawyer Point. Claiborne allegedly attacked McGuffey by striking him in the face and wrestling him to the ground.

According to Prosecutor Powers, Claiborne repeatedly struck McGuffey with his own taser and baton.

“He also attempted to gouge the officer’s eyes with his thumbs,” according to a statement from Powers released in August. “The investigation determined Claiborne wanted to kill a white police officer.”

Claiborne was facing 27 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek

Latest News

Cincinnati police secure the area around Fountain Square and Fifth Third Center the morning of...
Fifth Third Bank shooting: Survivor returns to honor victims Wednesday
Julie Mastin, of Milford, is accused of breaking into a home and pointing a gun at a juvenile.
Higher bond set for local mom accused of pointing toy gun at minor, pulling trigger
Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says
Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Joe Burrow: ‘I’m ready to go’