Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says

Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself, according to Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.(Kenton County Jail)
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting in Independence is now facing charges herself, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Court documents show Amanda Turner was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of 23-year-old Seth Burns.

She is facing charges of murder, unlawful transaction with a minor, and riot, the documents say.

Independence police say the August shooting followed an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect, who is charged with murder, is accused of firing a round that hit Burns in the stomach.

A second suspect - 20-year-old XXavion Turner - is charged with complicity to murder, wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence, police say.

Bail for Amanda Turner was set at $1 million.

Her next court date is September 12 at 1:30 p.m.

