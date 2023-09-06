Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

National foundation helping make daily life easier for wounded Navy veteran

The Gary Sinise RISE Foundation is helping build a smart home for a Tri-State Navy veteran who was wounded in Afghanistan.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A new home is being built to give back to a Navy veteran who put his life on the line.

It has been a long journey for U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class John Kremer.

At 20 years old, he made two deployments to Iraq, receiving numerous recognitions, including two Bronze Stars.

After returning to service in 2010, he was critically wounded during his deployment to Afghanistan.

“I ended up stepping on a landmine in Afghanistan, which resulted in the amputation of both of my legs below the knee,” explained Kremer.

Tasks like showering and cooking are no longer simple for the retired petty officer.

Daily tasks will hopefully become easier thanks to a smart home being built through a partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation.

”From voice command to turn on and off lights to automatic shades up and down to the ability to lock your doors with a device instead of getting up from your wheelchair and go make sure the door is locked,” explained Gary Sinise Foundation RISE Program Senior Projects Manager Pete Franzen.

Kremer says the smart home features will solve a lot of his daily challenges and help him start a new chapter in his life.

“Trying to move around my apartment was ridiculous,” said Kremer. “To get to the bathroom, the bedroom was just a task in itself.”

To mark the halfway point on the home’s construction, the family, community, and Gary Sinise got to add their own personal touches by writing messages of support on the walls.

Many remember Sinise as the wounded veteran in “Forrest Gump.”

Now, he’s playing a bigger role in the lives of veterans by raising funds and building adapted smart homes for them.

Sinise started the tradition of writing messages of support on the walls of homes in 2011 - the same year the foundation started building homes for veterans and first responders.

This is the first smart home in Cincinnati for veterans built by the foundation.

It’s something Kremer says he wants to see continue in the area because of the impact it’s having on his life.

“It seems like, oh my gosh, it feels like a dream come true type thing,” said Kremer. Like, is this really going to happen? We’re really excited for the process and everything that’s going on right now. It’s definitely an experience.”

So far, the Gary Sinise Foundation has built 85 homes for veterans across the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek

Latest News

Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says
Police investigate a shooting in Colerain Township near the Raising Cane's.
Police arrest suspect 9 months after fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Billy Shirley talks to a customer at his lamp repair shop in Milford. A Vietnam veteran and a...
Community rallies behind veteran-owned business
Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.
Bus drivers union, transportation company reach tentative agreement, sides say