Overturned semi, spill close section of I-75N in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The ramp to northbound Interstate 75 is closed at Union Centre Boulevard due to an overturned semi-truck.

A spokesperson from the West Chester Police Department said that HazMat was called to the scene for a gas/oil spill.

The driver of the semi suffered minor leg injuries but was not transported to the hospital, officials said.

Lanes will be closed for an undetermined length of time while cleanup is underway, according to West Chester Police.

TRAFFIC ALERT: West Chester police/squad are on the scene of an overturned semi on the ramp from Union Centre Blvd. to NB-75. pic.twitter.com/ywVx0VfCb3 — WMOH Newswire (@WMOHNEWSWIRE) September 6, 2023

