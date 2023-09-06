Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Overturned semi, spill close section of I-75N in West Chester

A semi overturned on Northbound I-75 at Union Centre Boulevard Wednesday, West Chester Police...
A semi overturned on Northbound I-75 at Union Centre Boulevard Wednesday, West Chester Police said. Use an alternate route during roadway cleanup.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The ramp to northbound Interstate 75 is closed at Union Centre Boulevard due to an overturned semi-truck.

A spokesperson from the West Chester Police Department said that HazMat was called to the scene for a gas/oil spill.

The driver of the semi suffered minor leg injuries but was not transported to the hospital, officials said.

Lanes will be closed for an undetermined length of time while cleanup is underway, according to West Chester Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

Latest News

Butler County man indicted for making terroristic threat on social media
Butler County man indicted for making terroristic threat on social media
Showers possible
Lucy, the American alligator, hanging out by her newly modified pool after her major surgery.
Cincinnati Zoo animal returns after experiencing a near-death infection
University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at...
Police: University of Cincinnati sexual assault suspect identified