Police arrest suspect 9 months after fatal shooting of 19-year-old

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting in Colerain Township that killed a 19-year-old in December 2022, according to Colerain Township Police spokesperson Jim Love.

Detectives arrested a male, who at the time was 17 years old, for causing the death of Rodney Harris Jr.

On Dec. 28, Colerain Township officers were on patrol at the Raising Cane’s, located at 9869 Colerain Ave., when they heard shots fired at approximately 5:07 p.m., explained Love.

Patrol officers found Harris in the back of the parking lot with gunshot wounds, Love said.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Dec. 29.

According to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage, police believed this was a “targeted attack.”

“We do not believe a random event. We believe it was very targeted,” Love said back in 2022. “And especially knowing this location and where it was at, we want to assure the public this was a very targeted situation. It wasn’t a random act.”

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

