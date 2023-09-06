Police: University of Cincinnati sexual assault suspect identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The male suspect involved in a University of Cincinnati sexual assault case was identified Tuesday, according to UC Chief of Police Eliot Isaac.

An email was sent to students and staff one day after the original alert.

“The suspect in the sexual assault which prompted the UC Safety Alert email from this past weekend has been identified and the investigation is progressing. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time,” the email said.

On Sept. 4, the Bearcat community received a safety alert regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Bellevue Gardens, a university-owned off-campus apartment complex.

The incident took place between Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 a.m., the alert said.

This is the second reported sexual assault that has taken place within two weeks in university housing.

FOX19 NOW reached out to a UC spokesperson and the UC Public Information Officer to see if they could give any details on the suspect and what they are doing to prevent crimes like this from happening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.