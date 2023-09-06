Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: University of Cincinnati sexual assault suspect identified

“There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time,” the email said.
University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at...
University of Cincinnati Police are investigating another sexual assault that occurred at Bellevue Gardens in Corryville over Labor Day weekend.(FOX19 NOW)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The male suspect involved in a University of Cincinnati sexual assault case was identified Tuesday, according to UC Chief of Police Eliot Isaac.

An email was sent to students and staff one day after the original alert.

“The suspect in the sexual assault which prompted the UC Safety Alert email from this past weekend has been identified and the investigation is progressing. There is no ongoing threat to the campus community at this time,” the email said.

On Sept. 4, the Bearcat community received a safety alert regarding a sexual assault that occurred in Bellevue Gardens, a university-owned off-campus apartment complex.

Man accused of rape, kidnapping at UC may be connected to 2 other sexual assault cases, prosecutors say

The incident took place between Saturday at 10:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 a.m., the alert said.

This is the second reported sexual assault that has taken place within two weeks in university housing.

FOX19 NOW reached out to a UC spokesperson and the UC Public Information Officer to see if they could give any details on the suspect and what they are doing to prevent crimes like this from happening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

Latest News

Wednesday is the sixth day of a school bus strike for Lakota Local Schools, Greater...
Lakota Bus Strike: Mediator meets Wednesday with drivers, transportation company
Negotiations expected with bus drivers strike in Lakota School District
Negotiations expected with bus drivers strike in Lakota School District
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Four Mile Creek, sheriff says
Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township, is charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine,...
Prosecutors: Butler County man indicted for cruelty to animals