Prosecutors: Butler County man indicted for cruelty to animals

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office indicted a man on two counts of cruelty to companion animals Wednesday.

Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township is charged with a fifth-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor for neglect of a deceased canine, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

On July 7, Hill was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Trenton Franklin Road for an animal welfare check and found two dogs, one of them dead, locked in a crate outside, Sheriff Jones said.

Butler County deputies find dead dog locked in crate; man arrested, sheriff says

The deputy dog warden was called to the home and took possession of both dogs and a cat.

Hill is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 for an arraignment hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.