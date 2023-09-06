Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Prosecutors: Butler County man indicted for cruelty to animals

Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township, is charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine,...
Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township, is charged with felony neglect for a deceased canine, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office indicted a man on two counts of cruelty to companion animals Wednesday.

Brandon Hill, 27, of Madison Township is charged with a fifth-degree felony and a first-degree misdemeanor for neglect of a deceased canine, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

On July 7, Hill was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Trenton Franklin Road for an animal welfare check and found two dogs, one of them dead, locked in a crate outside, Sheriff Jones said.

Butler County deputies find dead dog locked in crate; man arrested, sheriff says

The deputy dog warden was called to the home and took possession of both dogs and a cat.

Hill is scheduled to appear in court on September 13 for an arraignment hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to Kenton County...
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in NKY crash

Latest News

A Fayetteville man died in a crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 71 to westbound I-275...
Coroner IDs man killed in crash on I-71 ramp Tuesday
Cincinnati police secure the area around Fountain Square and Fifth Third Center the morning of...
Fifth Third Bank shooting: Survivor returns to honor victims Wednesday
Two out-of-state men are accused of forcing a victim into sex work at a Tri-State motel and...
2 charged with human trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery at Tri-State motel
Charges are pending against a driver accused of hitting a bicyclist before dawn Tuesday and...
Bicyclist struck, seriously hurt in Forest Park hit-and-run: Sheriff