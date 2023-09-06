Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Rain chances today and tonight

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a chance for scattered rain today and a few thunderstorms. However, we don’t expect severe weather. Rain will remain light until this evening when the cold front moves through. That front will bring the chance for spotty storms and will usher in cooler air for the remainder of the week.

Thursday there is a chance for light rain in the pre-dawn hours. The high will be 81. It will be dry and pleasant Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Highs will fall to the 70s.

It remains nice until Sunday afternoon when we see the chance for storms. It will be dry Monday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82. Tuesday and Wednesday we have the chance for storms with highs in the upper 70s.

