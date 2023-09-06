Search underway for missing Colerain man

COLERAIN TWP. (WXIX) - The Colerain Police Department is searching for a man who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Anthony Welch, 65, was last seen in the Groesbeck area near Lapland Drive.

According to a press release from Colerain police, Welch is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

“He has dementia, paranoid schizophrenia Alzheimer’s, he is a diabetic but however he is not on insulin at this moment,” said Catherine Danner with Ohio LandSAR who is aiding in Tuesday’s search.

He was last seen wearing a blue soccer shirt with “Cheviot” on the front and 19 on the back. He was wearing blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

Crews are still out here searching tirelessly for Anthony Welch.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/v3rFQztZsc — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) September 6, 2023

Colerain police are asking anyone with information on Welch and his location to call their office at 513-321-COPS.

Danner said if you see Welch, do not approach him because of his dementia and schizophrenia.

“Call Colerain police,” explained Danner. “Don’t’ necessarily approach him because, with the dementia and the schizophrenia, we don’t necessarily know how he’s going to react. Not that he’s going to be violent it’s just that it may scare him off.”

