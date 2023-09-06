Shawnee woman discovers 3-foot alligator on her front steps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman said she went to her porch Tuesday morning and found a three-foot alligator on her steps.

A story you usually hear out of Florida or Alabama was right in our backyard on River Park Drive in Shawnee.

The homeowner said she didn’t know how the gator got in her yard, only that she just wanted it gone.

It’s not abnormal in Florida for an alligator or two to make its way into somebody’s yard, but Jamesetta Townsend said she never thought she would come face to face with one in Louisville.

Townsend said she was shocked and nervous when she had an unexpected visitor Tuesday at around 10 a.m.

She said she went to her front door to turn off the porch lights, like every other day, and noticed she had a visitor scaling her steps.

“I looked down and I saw it laying there, and I hollered for my husband to come and look,” Townsend said. “So he came and looked, and he said, ‘Well what is it?’ So I went and got my son Terrence, and he came out to look and he said, ‘Mom, that’s an alligator.’”

What sounds like a punchline to a Florida man story became reality for Townsend.

She and her husband shared pictures of the swamp beast with WAVE News, and it looked to be a young gator. However, the size didn’t matter to Townsend.

“It was big enough for me to stay away from it, I’ll put it that way,” Townsend said.

Townsend said her son sprayed the gator with a hose, to keep it cool until Kentucky Fish and Wildlife came to get it.

How did it get into her yard in the first place?

Fish and Wildlife crews knocked on doors near River Park Drive searching for the reptile’s owner but couldn’t find any leads.

In a statement, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said that they occasionally get reports of gators and caimans in the state and there’s a reason laws prohibit exotic and inherently dangerous animals.

They said alligators don’t make good pets and if released they can become a danger to others.

You can find their full statement below:

(Story continues after statement)

“Conservation Officers located an alligator in an alleyway behind some houses in Louisville Tuesday. The three-foot long alligator was captured and taken into possession by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Conservation Officers made efforts to locate the owner of the alligator by knocking on some doors in the area. No leads were made by this method. If anyone has a tip that may lead to identifying the owner, please text to “TIP411” with their message, or call their local Kentucky State Police dispatch. They’ll be connected with a conservation officer. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will continue to investigate the case. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife occasionally receives reports of alligators and caimans in the state. There are reasons why we have laws in place prohibiting the importation of exotic and inherently dangerous animals. Two reasons are potential transmission of diseases and introduction of species that can harm Kentucky’s native wildlife, people, pets or livestock. Alligators don’t make good pets, as even a smaller one can injure a person. When an alligator grows beyond a person’s capacity to care for it, oftentimes it gets released into the wild, and then it becomes a potential danger to others.”

Townsend said she believes the gator was someone’s pet, but still had a message for the little guy’s mother.

“You know, keep your children at home! That’s all I got to say,” Townsend said.

Townsend said Kentucky Fish and Wildlife took the alligator away to run some tests and try to find it a new home outside of her front yard.

