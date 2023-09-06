Warren County police chase ends in crash: VIDEO
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released new dash camera video of a chase that their report says started with gunfire and ended off-road.
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown explains what happened that led up to the chase and the charges the driver is now facing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.