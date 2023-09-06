Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warren County police chase ends in crash: VIDEO

The driver has been indicted on charges of failure to comply, breaking and entering, possessing...
The driver has been indicted on charges of failure to comply, breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging, according to court records.(MGN)
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released new dash camera video of a chase that their report says started with gunfire and ended off-road.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown explains what happened that led up to the chase and the charges the driver is now facing.

A man was indicted on five charges after he led Warren County Sheriff's deputies on a chase around the King's Automall loop.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
A fatal crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 for several hours early Sunday.
Coroner IDs passenger ejected, killed in weekend crash that closed I-75 for hours
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek

Latest News

Billy Shirley talks to a customer at his lamp repair shop in Milford. A Vietnam veteran and a...
Community rallies behind veteran-owned business
Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.
Bus drivers union, transportation company reach tentative agreement, sides say
Brandon Claiborne is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in...
Man accused of attacking officer at Sawyer Point found incompetent for trial
Wednesday is the sixth day of a school bus strike for Lakota Local Schools, Greater...
Lakota Bus Strike: Mediator meets Wednesday with drivers, transportation company