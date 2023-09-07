Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 arrested on ‘swatting’ charges in Springdale

Gregory McIlhaney (left) and Maureen Richardson (right)
Gregory McIlhaney (left) and Maureen Richardson (right)(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are under arrest on swatting charges in Springdale.

Gregory McIlhaney, 47, and Maureen Richardson, 49, are accused of making false emergency reports involving two area restaurants in August: Domino’s Pizza and LaRosa’s Pizza, court records show.

They were arrested Wednesday in connection with two incidents last month.

Someone called 911 and said “There is a bomb in the area,” according to an affidavit regarding the Aug. 24 offense at Domino’s on Springfield Pike.

On Aug. 28, Forest Park and Springdale police responded to LaRosa’s on Northland Boulevard.

The restaurant received an online order stating: “Please call 911 I’m being held captive and bomb,” another affidavit states.

Both suspects are held without bond at the Hamilton County jail.

They are scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

They live at the same house in Springdale, court records show.

