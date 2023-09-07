Burrow’s new contract could come this weekend, NFL insider says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is “confidence” that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will get a new contract finalized before Sunday’s regular season opener in Cleveland.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport explained Thursday that the new deal could come before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Burrow and the Bengals have been tight-lipped throughout the off-season on where contract talks stand.

The new deal will make Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the league once it is finalized, Rapoport added.

He finished by saying in the end, he thinks the deal will not only be good for Burrow but also the Bengals.

Being in a good spot financially will be key for Cincinnati as they try to fulfill Burrow’s wishes of keeping their young nucleus (e.g., Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgens) together.

You have guys around you that have helped you have the success you’ve had. Our front office has done a great job of that for the last couple of years of putting us in the best position to succeed the way we have. We’ll see where it goes but I’m confident we will be able to keep everybody.

Of course, Burrow will be the new highest-paid QB when it's finalized... https://t.co/QpUOvskcqs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023

