Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Burrow’s new contract could come this weekend, NFL insider says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow listens to a question from the media Wednesday,...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow listens to a question from the media Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Paycor Stadium during the Week 1 press conference ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is “confidence” that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will get a new contract finalized before Sunday’s regular season opener in Cleveland.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport explained Thursday that the new deal could come before the 1 p.m. kickoff.

Burrow and the Bengals have been tight-lipped throughout the off-season on where contract talks stand.

The new deal will make Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the league once it is finalized, Rapoport added.

He finished by saying in the end, he thinks the deal will not only be good for Burrow but also the Bengals.

Being in a good spot financially will be key for Cincinnati as they try to fulfill Burrow’s wishes of keeping their young nucleus (e.g., Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgens) together.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek
Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Two out-of-state men are accused of forcing a victim into sex work at a Tri-State motel and...
2 charged with human trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery at Tri-State motel

Latest News

Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.
Sports betting now legal in Kentucky
Joe Burrow heads to practice on Sept. 6.
Joe Burrow: ‘I’m ready to go’
Bengals Care: Local students help kick-off community initiative
‘Bengals Care’: Local students help kick-off community initiative
LPGA Queen City Championship kicks off
LPGA Queen City Championship kicks off