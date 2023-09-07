Burrow’s new contract could come this weekend, NFL insider says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is “confidence” that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will get a new contract finalized before Sunday’s regular season opener in Cleveland.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport explained Thursday that the new deal could come before the 1 p.m. kickoff.
Burrow and the Bengals have been tight-lipped throughout the off-season on where contract talks stand.
The new deal will make Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the league once it is finalized, Rapoport added.
He finished by saying in the end, he thinks the deal will not only be good for Burrow but also the Bengals.
Being in a good spot financially will be key for Cincinnati as they try to fulfill Burrow’s wishes of keeping their young nucleus (e.g., Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgens) together.
