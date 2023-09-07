Community rallying around little girl with rare disorder to help her get treatment

GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - People across the Tri-State are stepping up to help a local girl who has brain damage after she was diagnosed with a rare disorder.

In February 2022, two sisters Adelaide and Aislynn Wiley, were battling two different rare diseases.

Their mother Ashley Wiley says Adelaide has since recovered and is doing well, but Aislynn, who was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called TANGO2, still has brain damage.

She’s in a wheelchair, Ashley said, and cannot eat by mouth, so she has a feeding tube.

Ashley said they are now working to raise money to send Aislynn to a clinic in Mexico. It specializes in brain regeneration and treatment of traumatic brain injuries.

“Aislynn hasn’t been diagnosed with cerebral palsy, but her brain damage is very similar to that of a child who has cerebral palsy, so it basically is just gonna help wake up those cells that have been stagnant the last year,” Ashley said. “Some kids do need more than one treatment, and each treatment is $50,000.”

According to Ashley, the treatment is not a cure, but it could greatly improve Aislynn’s quality of life.

To help them meet their goal, there are several fundraisers planned.

“It’s emotional, and it’s life-changing just seeing how many people our family has reached and how many people Aislynn has reached,” Ashley said. “It really makes it feel like the pain and the trials that we’re going through, it makes it feel worth it.”

The first event, “Rae of Hope,” is Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Quaker Steak and Lube in Milford. It is a bike benefit ride. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with kickstands up at noon. The cost is $20 per bike and $5 a passenger. The ride will last about two hours.

Another fundraiser is happening at the Texas Roadhouse in Milford on Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Oct. 8, a raffle will be held at the Day Heights Fireman’s Memorial Building in Milford from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about TANGO2, visit the TANGO2 Research Foundation’s website.

