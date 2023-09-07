Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Former Covington Catholic student convicted of rape seeks probation

Joseph Eubank, who pleaded guilty in 2020, was charged as an adult and sentenced to 25 years in jail as part of a plea agreement.
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former Covington Catholic High School student has a chance at probation after serving a fraction of his sentence for rape and sexual abuse.

Joseph Eubank, who pleaded guilty in 2020, was charged as an adult and sentenced to 25 years in jail as part of a plea agreement.

Eubank was allowed to stay in a juvenile facility until his 21st birthday, which means he can file for probation on Sept. 8. Eubank turns 21 this month.

“He’s a danger,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders of Eubank. “He’s been raping and sexually assaulting young girls since he was in grade school.”

Eubank was 17 in 2020 when he pleaded guilty to raping a teenage girl and sexually abusing three others.

The attorney for the former Covington Catholic High School student filed a motion for a probation hearing this week, but court records show a judge denied that request.

Instead, the judge will make the ruling and set the Sept. 8 deadline for Eubank to file for probation.

“But more importantly, it’s just not fair to the victims,” Sanders claimed. “They were promised that he would be incarcerated, and so far, he has been allowed to stay in a juvenile facility, which is far from the punishment and Department of Corrections.”

Kentucky law allows someone who was underage when they were charged as an adult a chance to be resentenced when they become of age.

Eubank tried this process when he turned 18. Since he has remained in the juvenile facility, he can try again.

Sanders says his office opposes Eubank getting probation.

“I don’t think he’s served nearly enough prison time,” Sanders explained. “I don’t think that the victims have had anything close to justice, yet. They live with this every day. They are still trying to heal to grow up to move on.”

A family member of one of the victims in Eubank’s case sent FOX19 NOW a statement. They are asking the judge to deny Eubank probation.

