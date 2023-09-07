Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver

Jeffrey Hays
Jeffrey Hays(Miami County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A chase on Interstate 75 and a standoff in Ohio ended in the arrest of an Indiana man late Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers say they tried to stop a blue 2005 Toyota Camry for swerving outside marked lanes on the northbound side of the highway in Springfield Township, Miami County, just after 10 p.m.

The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens and a chase began that continued into Shelby County, according to an OSP news release.

Sidney police assisted troopers by deploying a tire deflation device that worked, taking out one of the Camry’s tires to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not get out, resulting in a standoff that shut down both the north and southbound lanes of I-75, troopers say.

The driver was taken into custody 43 minutes later.

Jeffrey Hays, 57, of Bloomington, was booked into the Miami County Jail just after midnight Thursday, jail records show.

He is held without bond and faces criminal charges including fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business as well as a traffic citation for driving in marked lanes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek
Troy Mahaffey
Dad arrested after keeping 7-month-old in hotel room with dead mom, drugs: court docs
Two out-of-state men are accused of forcing a victim into sex work at a Tri-State motel and...
2 charged with human trafficking, prostitution, armed robbery at Tri-State motel

Latest News

Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.
Parents hopeful Lakota school bus strike is about to end
Surveillance footage of a suspect stealing a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee from a home in Batavia on...
Suspect in Batavia Jeep theft caught on camera
Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says
The Gary Sinise RISE Foundation is helping build a smart home in Cincinnati for a Navy veteran...
National foundation helping make daily life easier for wounded Navy veteran