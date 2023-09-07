I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver

SIDNEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A chase on Interstate 75 and a standoff in Ohio ended in the arrest of an Indiana man late Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers say they tried to stop a blue 2005 Toyota Camry for swerving outside marked lanes on the northbound side of the highway in Springfield Township, Miami County, just after 10 p.m.

The driver failed to stop for emergency lights and sirens and a chase began that continued into Shelby County, according to an OSP news release.

Sidney police assisted troopers by deploying a tire deflation device that worked, taking out one of the Camry’s tires to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not get out, resulting in a standoff that shut down both the north and southbound lanes of I-75, troopers say.

The driver was taken into custody 43 minutes later.

Jeffrey Hays, 57, of Bloomington, was booked into the Miami County Jail just after midnight Thursday, jail records show.

He is held without bond and faces criminal charges including fleeing and eluding and obstructing official business as well as a traffic citation for driving in marked lanes.

