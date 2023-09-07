Jim Scott: Living with ALS

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati radio legend recently announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a life-altering and fatal illness.

Jim Scott worked in radio for 55 years in Cincinnati before ending his on-air career in 2015. He moved to the Queen City in 1968 and spent several years as the morning man playing pop hits on 1360 WSAI.

The host worked alongside radio legends, like Gary Burbank, and he even made his way over to the TV side.

For the past several decades, Scott and his wife, Donna, have made a home for themselves on a 132-acre farm in Lawrenceburg, but there is little doubt that he is a Cincinnati kid even living all the way out in Indiana. After all, he has the broadcasting and the community charity credentials to back it up.

On April 1, 2021, Scott was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell spoke with Scott Thursday to see how he is doing and hear about the new cause he is supporting. Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.