Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Jim Scott: Living with ALS

Mike Schell sat down with Jim to give us an update on how he is doing and hear about the new cause he is now compelled to support.
By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati radio legend recently announced on social media that he has been diagnosed with a life-altering and fatal illness.

Jim Scott worked in radio for 55 years in Cincinnati before ending his on-air career in 2015. He moved to the Queen City in 1968 and spent several years as the morning man playing pop hits on 1360 WSAI.

The host worked alongside radio legends, like Gary Burbank, and he even made his way over to the TV side.

Long-time Cincinnati radio personality Jim Scott announces he has ALS

For the past several decades, Scott and his wife, Donna, have made a home for themselves on a 132-acre farm in Lawrenceburg, but there is little doubt that he is a Cincinnati kid even living all the way out in Indiana. After all, he has the broadcasting and the community charity credentials to back it up.

On April 1, 2021, Scott was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

FOX19 NOW’s Mike Schell spoke with Scott Thursday to see how he is doing and hear about the new cause he is supporting. Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek
Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says

Latest News

The Starlite Drive-In Theater will show Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie this fall. (Photo...
Starlite Drive-In to show ‘The Eras Tour’ film this fall
Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day weekend
Lunken Airport Days held over Labor Day Weekend
Discover Cincinnati's prehistoric past, enter a limestone cave and travel the Ice Age trail at...
College students free at Cincinnati Museum Center in September
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Max renews 'And Just Like That...' for 3rd season