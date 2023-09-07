Lakota School Bus Strike: Drivers vote on tentative agreement Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We find out Thursday a bus strike ends at Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district.

Bus drivers for Lakota Local Schools will vote on their new 3-year contract after their union reps and Petermann Transportation said a tentative agreement was reached Wednesday.

Their joint announcement came after both parties met with a federal mediator.

If the new contract is approved, buses will roll again starting Friday morning.

Details about the contract are not being released until after the vote, according to their joint statement, so it’s not clear if the issue that prompted the strike remains in the contract, was removed or reworked.

Bus drivers objected to Petermann being able to monitor them on the job at any time, not just in the event of a complaint, and use that to discipline them.

The school bus strike caught parents off guard.

Lakota is Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district with more than 17,000 students at 23 schools across 63 miles in Liberty and West Chester townships.

They were left straining to find ways to get students to and from class and other activities.

They’ve also had to endure congested and lengthy school drop-offs and pick-ups.

