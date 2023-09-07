Lakota school bus strike is over

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A bus driver strike in Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district is over.

Lakota school bus drivers ratified their new 3-year contract in a vote passed by 86% of union members Thursday, Teamsters Local 100 announced.

Buses will roll again Friday morning.

This comes just one day after union reps and Petermann Transportation announced they reached a tentative agreement in the stalemate that led to the nearly week-long strike.

The agreement was reached after both parties met with a federal mediator.

Lakota bus drivers head into the Teamsters Local 100 union hall in Evendale Thursday morning to vote on a new, 3-year contract. Drivers went on strike last week. (FOX19 NOW)

Details about the contract were not released before the vote, so it’s not clear yet if the issue that prompted the strike remains in the contract, was removed or reworded.

Bus drivers objected to Petermann being able to monitor them on the job at any time, not just in the event of a complaint, and use that to discipline them.

The school bus strike caught parents off guard.

Lakota is Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district with more than 17,000 students at 23 schools across 63 miles in Liberty and West Chester townships.

They were left straining to find ways to get students to and from class and other activities.

They’ve also had to endure congested and lengthy school drop-offs and pick-ups.

