Lakota School Bus Strike: Parents hopeful after tentative agreement reached

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Parents whose children attend Lakota Local Schools are hopeful the district’s bus drivers are about to return to work.

Union reps for bus drivers and the district’s transportation provider, Petermann Transportation, issued a joint statement Wednesday saying a tentative agreement was reached in their contract dispute that sent drivers to the picket line.

The announcement came after both parties met with a federal mediator.

Drivers could be back on the road as soon as Friday morning if they vote Thursday to ratify their new, 3-year contract.

Details about the contract are not being released until after the vote, according to their joint statement, so it’s not clear if the issue that prompted the strike remains in the contract, was removed or reworked.

Bus drivers objected to Petermann being able to monitor them on the job at any time, not just in the event of a complaint, and use that to discipline them.

The school bus strike in Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district with more than 17,000 students caught families off guard.

They were left straining to find ways to get students to and from class and other activities.

They’ve also had to endure congested and lengthy school drop-offs and pick-ups.

“You send out group texts, you know, ‘Who needs a ride?’” said one parent, Kelly Nolte. “Thankfully, my husband and I have worked it out so that we can be there either way, so we just pick up kids (at) three different schools. We manage.”

“It will be ideal if the bus drivers can get back to work,” said another parent, Bianca Mitchell. “If not, I’m sure it will be an additional strain on parents and the community.”

Wednesday was the sixth day of the strike.

It started on Thursday, Aug. 31 when bus drivers overwhelmingly voted to reject their new contract.

They began to picket before dawn the following day.

Here is the joint agreement released by the bus drivers’ union and Petermann:

With the assistance of federal mediation, the parties have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year labor agreement. The terms of the agreement will not be released until after Teamsters Local 100 members have conducted a ratification vote expected to be held on Thursday, September 7th. If the contract is ratified, bus service will resume in full on Friday, September 8th.

Lakota Interim Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli thanked families in an email Wednesday for “continued support, patience and willingness to pitch in” over the last few days.

Here is her communication to parents:

Thank you for your continued support, patience and willingness to pitch in as we make the best of a very difficult situation the last few days. Your grace and sacrifice is something we notice and appreciate beyond measure. We’d also like to thank our staff, administrators, school resource officers and law enforcement partners for their support during this difficult situation. We look forward to sharing another update with you following tomorrow’s vote.

