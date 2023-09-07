Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - In a room full of people who loved Genifer Estes. sits Genifer’s aunt and guardian, Teresa Cubit, who now clings to Genifer’s one-year-old daughter Elizabeth

“I didn’t realize she touched so many lives. It’s so wonderful to know she did because she can live on in them,” said Cubit.

Friends and family are coming together three days after Genifer and her boyfriend Zachary Osborne-Crisp were killed in a car crash in Paris. Zachary’s family live in Missouri, and Genifer is a recent graduate of George Rogers Clark. Genifer was also a few months pregnant when she was killed.

“The last time I talked to her was Saturday night. It was a real quick call. It was, ‘Hi Aunt Teresa, I love you.’ And we hung up the phone. We thought we’d get to talk more. But at least she told me she loved me.”

Genifer was removed from her mother’s care when she was eight years old. That’s when Cubit’s life was forever changed, and, as she says, for the better.

“I’ve raised Genifer for the last nine years. Genifer was a great kid. She was turning into a great woman. She was a good mother, even from the start.”

Now baby Elizabeth, with her mom’s big, blue eyes, holds on to a photo of Genifer. Cupit and Genifer’s friends will spend the rest of Elizabeth’s life telling her stories of her mom.

“I just want to keep all these memories.”

And this part of Genifer that will live on in her daughter now.

You can find a link to the family’s GoFundMe here.

