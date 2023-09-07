Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man indicted in 2022 North College Hill shooting

Joshua Revels was indicted on Thursday for a 2022 shooting at a Speedway gas station in North College Hill.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Prosecutors indicted a man for shooting death in North College Hill in 2022.

Joshua Revels was indicted for murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence today at the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas.

Revels allegedly shot and 32-year-old James Witherspoon in December 2022 after they got into a fight at the Speedway gas station on North Bend Road. A woman was also shot.

Officials said Revels headed south after the shooting. The Cincinnati Police Department issued a wanted alert for his arrest in January. U.S. Marshalls arrested him in Georgia in August.

Police said the woman who was shot was hospitalized at the time. Revels is in Hamilton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

