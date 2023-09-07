Man indicted on murder charge after neighbor dispute turns deadly

Video from previous coverage.

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for charges stemming from a dispute between neighbors that turned deadly.

Christopher Bennington is facing charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

On July 20 in Colerain Township, Bennington got into an argument with 44-year-old Craig Cain, the Colerain Township Police Department announced at the time.

A person who called 911 told the dispatcher the argument stemmed from someone “touching” her family member.

During the dispute on Newmarket Drive near the Wilson Avenue intersection, police said one of the men, later identified as Bennington, pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Cain died at the scene, police said.

