Man sentenced to 4 years in connection with Paige Johnson’s disappearance

BATAVIA, Ohio (FOX19) - A Clermont County judge has sentenced a man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of Paige Johnson to 4 years behind bars.

Jacob Bumpass, 35, was found guilty in July of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Judge Kevin Miles says he gave Bumpass the maximum sentence.

In sentencing Bumpass, Judge Miles said that he has avoided the consequences for years and the pain and suffering to Johnson’s family “is unmeasureable”.

The judge said Bumpass showed “no empathy for what happened to Paige or her family.”

Johnson’s remains were found in March 2020 near East Fork State Park in Clermont County.

“The massive amount of time, work, and energy law enforcement officers from all three jurisdictions put into finding Paige over the last ten years paled in comparison to the emotional toll this investigation took on everyone involved. There was no stone left unturned, and ultimately, all of the hard work paid off”, Assistant Prosecutor Zachary Zipperer said during Bumpass’ trial.

A Clermont County jury found Jacob Bumpass, who was charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance of Paige Johnson, guilty of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. (Clermont County Prosecutor's Offic)

Prosecutors presented Bumpass’ cell phone records as a key piece of evidence during the trial.

They say those records placed Bumpass in Clermont County on the morning of Johnson’s disappearance on Sept. 23, 2010. According to the prosecution, his phone was used in Clermont County at 4:13 a.m. and 4:14 a.m.

Prosecutors told jurors Bumpass drove to Clermont County, somewhere near East Fork State Park, and he dumped Johnson’s body “with a complete disregard for the value of her life. He dumped her like she was nothing more than a bag of trash.”

There was no other reason for Bumpass to be in that area at that time, they said.

The defense countered by telling jurors that the phone records from 2010 are not as accurate as they would have been today because there is no precise GPS location.

The defense also said the limited amount of remains found doesn’t prove when the body was left in the woods.

The records also do not necessarily mean Bumpass was in the area to dump a body, the defense stressed to the jury.

The jury deliberated for three days before finding Bumpass guilty.

