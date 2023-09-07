Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mom, great-grandmother accused of starving 3 children, prosecutor’s office says

The mother of three children and their paternal great-grandmother are facing charges after the children were found to be “near-fatalities” due to starvation.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The mother of three children and their paternal great-grandmother are facing charges after the children were found to be “near-fatalities” due to starvation, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The biological mother, Hannah Johnson, has been indicted on six counts of endangering children and two counts of kidnapping, court documents say.

According to the documents, the children’s great-grandmother, Dianna Johnson, has been indicted on three counts of endangering children.

Prosecutors say Hannah and Dianna lived together with the children - ages 7, 6 and 4.

Police were originally called to their house because of a suspicious odor, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said.

Spokeswoman Amy Clausing says the police were told there was a dead raccoon under the porch

Officers did not see the children, Clausing said.

After the officers left, Hannah took all of the children to her mother’s house in Tennessee, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Clausing says when Hannah’s mother saw the condition the children were in, she immediately took them to the hospital.

Prosecutors say all three kids weighed less than 30 pounds and will require months of hospitalization.

Cincinnati police are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier (left) was sworn in by Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof (right) on...
Tri-State police chief fired
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Jeffrey Hays
I-75 chase, standoff in Ohio ends in arrest of Indiana driver
A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Four Mile Creek Tuesday night, according to Butler...
Coroner identifies 21-year-old man who drowned in Four Mile Creek
Amanda Turner, the mother of two suspects in a fatal shooting, is now facing charges herself,...
Mother of suspects in fatal NKY shooting facing charges, prosecutor says

Latest News

Joseph Eubank, who pleaded guilty in 2020, was charged as an adult and sentenced to 25 years in...
Former Covington Catholic student convicted of rape seeks probation
Khamain Calvin-Bridges, now 18, is charged with murder and will be tried as an adult after his...
Teen accused of killing newborn son to be tried as an adult
A person who called 911 told the dispatcher the argument stemmed from someone “touching” her...
Man indicted on murder charge after neighbor dispute turns deadly
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow listens to a question from the media Wednesday,...
Burrow’s new contract could come this weekend, NFL insider says