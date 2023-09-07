New boundaries: 67-year-old continues pushing herself

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State health and fitness coach, who has lived a life of competing, is now pushing herself to new boundaries.

Marcia Yager is a true example that it’s never too late to try something new.

She was looking for a transformation in her life and found that in CrossFit.

That journey started in 2015 and she’s been unstoppable since.

“I always like to challenge myself, and I couldn’t do anything in CrossFit,” explained Yager. “I mean, literally, I never picked up a barbell until I was, like 60.”

Now at 67 years old, she has several titles under her belt including being ranked as the second fittest on earth in her division during the CrossFit Games.

“The first time that I made it to the CrossFit Games, I’ll never forget. I was walking down the hallway to check in with everyone that I would see on TV and all of these professional athletes,” recalled Yager. “And I’m like, I felt like the lion on the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m here and I can’t turn around and go home.’”

She continues to make her mark in the CrossFit world after spending the past few decades as an inline skater - a love that started when she was in high school.

“My mother put me into the roller skating rink,” said Yager. “Because my father died, she had to go to work. There was a rink being built in front of the restaurant she was working at. She said, ‘We’re going to the grand opening, and you’re going to go skating.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. I don’t know anything about skating.’ I’m crying and I went on and won the race and I won a Pepsi.”

Soon after, she was invited to join a speed skating team, where she competed for several years during the 1960s and 1970s, competing twice in the X Games.

“My claim to fame for that was I skated 86 miles from Athens, Georgia, to Atlanta, Georgia,” said Yager. “I don’t know how I did that. I look back and think wow. I just loved skating outside. I just felt free. It was like running got your endorphins going.”

She finished the race first in her age group, rolling her way right into the National Roller-Skating Coaches Hall of Fame.

“I was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987 for roller speed skating because I had achieved all these records and national titles and everything,” said Yager. “And from not being able to skate and falling 50 times in a race to my coach working with me. Tony Kissing, he’s the greatest guy. I just kept, stayed with it, and just got better and better.”

Part of that success is not giving up, fighting through many setbacks like a broken foot during the 2019 CrossFit games, the need for a knee replacement and a recent heart condition called Tachycardia, which causes a rapid heartbeat.

“I’ve been blessed with some athletic ability,” explained Yager. “My father always told me, he said, ‘You will be able to do anything you want if you really put your heart into it, there’s a lot of blood, a lot of sweat a lot of tears.’”

Proof of that hard work remains on display at Tiger Fitness.

Even with all the wins and trophies, Yager says she never lets herself become overly impressed with what she’s accomplished.

“I mean, I think it’s pretty incredible, but I don’t dwell on how great it is because now that’s the past and today is today and we need to move forward to see what’s going to happen tomorrow,” said Yager.

After competing for so many years, Yager says her goal now is just to have some fun relaxing with family and friends.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.