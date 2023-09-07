Contests
Police investigating Bond Hill swatting caller

Cincinnati Police say they were unable to arrest any suspects after a false report was made that someone was shot Thursday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they were unable to arrest any suspects after a swatting call was made to a Bond Hill residence early Thursday morning.

A call came into dispatch around 1:30 that shots were fired in the 5000 block of Grafton Avenue, according to police.

Police said SWAT was called to the scene.

Officers on the scene confirmed that it was a hoax call.

Police are investigating to learn who made the call.

By Ohio law as of 2023, swatting is a felony that could result in serving up to six months in prison.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

