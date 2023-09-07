LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Sports betting is now legal in Kentucky.

This is the first time residents can legally bet on sports besides racing.

A grand opening ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. EST at the Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book.

Gov. Andy Beshear will place the state’s first ceremonial sports wager at 11 a.m. EST.

The Churchill Downs Race & Sports Book also will open to the public at 11 a.m. EST and betting will continue until 11:30 p.m. EST.

You have to be at least 18 to enter and bet and some places, like both of northern Kentucky’s betting locations, require wagers to be 21: Newport Racing and Gaming and Turfway Park in Florence.

Online sports betting starts Sept. 28.

Kentucky officials are rolling sports betting out in tiers.

They say this method has been used in several other states and allows for time to test out policies and procedures before the full rollout with mobile applications.

Once it’s fully implemented, Kentucky sports betting is expected to generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million annually, according to the governor’s office.

The increase in revenue will support the oversight of sports wagering and then be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund.

Additionally, 2.5% will support the problem gambling assistance account operated by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, according to the governor’s office.

The new sports betting legislation also established an excise tax on sports wagering: 9.75% on the adjusted gross revenues on wagers made at a licensed facility and 14.25% on wagers placed online or on a smartphone.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved 12 licenses for sports wagering operators and service providers. Only 9 are open now.

Here are the other racetracks and their satellite facilities who are open now:

Derby City Gaming in Louisville

Ellis Park in Henderson

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland Run in Corbin

The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg

Oak Grove Gaming and Racing in Oak Grove

The Red Mile in Lexington

Nine service providers also were chosen:

Bet365

BetMGM

Caesars

Circa

DraftKings

Fanatics

FanDuel

Penn Sports Interactive

Kentucky’s wagering catalog lists the sports people can bet on, including fan favorites like NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA and NCAA sports.

Other sports Kentuckians can bet on are eSports, boxing, the Olympics (including the trials), hockey, motorsports and several more.

Types of wagers offered are listed below and can be defined in the sports wagering administrative regulations.

Single game bets

Teaser bets

Parlays

Over-under bets

Money like bets

Pools

In-game wagering

In-play bets

Proposition bets

Straight bets

For more information on sports betting in the Commonwealth, visit the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s website.

