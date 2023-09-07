Spotty shower chances with more clouds than sun

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds are out of the west-northwest around 5-15 miles per hour as we’re now behind a cold front. However, there will still be chances for sprinkles or light stray showers in the afternoon and evening.

Friday starts off with more clouds than sun, though clouds will decrease through the afternoon and evening. Again, we can’t rule out a stray shower in the early afternoon - but most will stay dry! Friday will only be in the mid 70s. Conditions will be great for folks heading to Great American Ballpark for Fireworks Friday as well as high school football games!

The weekend will be seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds and morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s followed by afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dry weather continues Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82º. Tuesday will also have the chance for showers and rumbles of thunder with highs in the 70s. Much cooler conditions arrive Wednesday with showers ending and drier air moving in. Expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 70s! Fall-like weather arriving a little early as cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the remainder of the summer (summer officially ends on September 22 when the autumnal equinox occurs!).

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.