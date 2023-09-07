Suspect in Batavia Jeep theft caught on camera

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect, who stole a Jeep from a home in Batavia, was caught on surveillance camera committing the theft on Sunday.

According to a report filed by an officer with the Union Township Police Department, a male was seen on camera walking up to a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. After accessing the car from the passenger door, he climbed through the rear of the vehicle. He made hand signals before climbing into the driver’s seat and driving away.

The victim’s Venmo card was also used for three purchases at a Speedway gas station, the police report said.

Police said GPS tracking data located the Jeep near Dayton in Montgomery County.

Union Township Detective Brandon Bock said they contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and they couldn’t find the Jeep where the data said it was located.

The victim said police had advised them not to look for the vehicle despite having the GPS data.

“They had the nerve to take your vehicle,” Bock said, “Then obviously they could be dangerous. So, we never tell or give permission for victims to go pursue the case themselves.”

Bock said in similar cases, car thieves work in groups.

“Normally, in these situations, somebody brings the suspects to the specific locations,” Bock said. “Then they start walking around checking for vehicles. So at some point, somebody would have gotten him to that location, so it was a possible team effort.”

Bock said Union Township police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.