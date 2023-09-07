Suspect facing life in prison for kidnapping, murder of Westwood mother

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The kidnapping and murder of a Westwood mother of two could result in a life sentence for the suspect.

Lance Miller, 32, of Abbott, Texas, is indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and abduction, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

The charges stem from the Aug. 18 murder of 36-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch, the prosecutor said.

Around 10:45 p.m. that night, Powers says Miller called 911 and Cincinnati police responded to Temple Avenue in Westwood.

Miller told the officers who arrived that there was a problem with the lease on a vehicle registered to Lynch, the prosecutor explained.

Lynch, who was in the passenger seat, was refusing to get out of the vehicle, Miller claimed, per the prosecutor.

Officers talked with Lynch and she said there was no problem but was not going to get out of the vehicle, according to Powers.

With there being no criminal activity reported, the officers left.

About an hour after calling 911, Miller went inside Lynch’s home to get a gun, Powers said.

He walked back outside and “opened fire on the vehicle,” the prosecutor said Thursday.

Lynch was hit at least once during the shooting.

Police were called back to the scene, but when they arrived, Powers said the vehicle was gone.

Officers did find shell casings and shattered glass in the driveway and a gun on the front porch.

Investigators tracked Miller’s and Lynch’s cell phone, which showed they were going south on Interstate 75.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, Lynch’s phone was found on the side of the interstate near Lexington, Kentucky, according to Powers.

The next step for investigators was to begin tracking Lynch’s vehicle.

Powers said the vehicle was found going southbound on I-75 before getting on Interstate 40 in Tennessee.

Police in Western Tennessee found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but Miller refused, Powers said.

Miller was eventually stopped and taken into custody after police used stop-sticks, the prosecutor explained.

Lynch was found dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle, Powers said. It is unclear when she died.

Miller, who has been in a Tennessee jail, waived extradition and will return to Hamilton County on Sept. 11, the prosecutor said.

If he is convicted on all charges, Powers said Miller faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is a shocking and senseless murder of a young mother. While we deal with violent criminals on a daily basis, this case is particularly heart-wrenching. My prayers go out to her two daughters, and I hope they can one day find peace. They have lost so much at a very early age. We will ensure that justice is not just served but delivered with the full force of the law for them.

