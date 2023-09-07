Teen accused of killing newborn son to be tried as an adult

Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Khamain Calvin-Bridges, now 18, is charged with murder and will be tried as an adult after his newborn son died after spending 40 days in the hospital.(MGN)
By Cameron Knight
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A teen accused of killing his newborn son in East Price Hill will be tried as an adult, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge ruled Thursday.

Ukhani Bridges was just 18 days old on Sept. 17, 2022 when his mother called 911 to say he wasn’t breathing, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Emergency crews rushed the child from a home on Elberon Avenue to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, according to prosecutors.

Ukhani would die in the hospital 40 days later, officials said.

Ukhani’s parents were both 17 at the time. His father, Khamain Calvin-Bridges, now 18, is charged with murder, felonious assault and child endangering. The Enquirer is now naming him because the case has been transferred to adult court.

Prosecutors say Calvin-Bridges was alone with Ukhani while the baby’s mother was in the shower. She came out to find Ukhani unresponsive and Calvin-Bridges searching the internet on a phone for ways to resuscitate an infant, lawyers said in court Thursday.

Calvin-Bridges said the baby had choked on milk and stopped breathing. But prosecutors said doctors determined it was a neck injury and brain trauma that caused Ukhani’s death.

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Kari Bloom determined there was enough evidence to send the case to adult court.

Calvin-Bridges’ lawyer said in court that prosecutors established someone had injured Ukhani but failed to present enough evidence that it was Calvin-Bridges.

Bloom set a bond for Calvin-Bridges at $50,000. He will remain at the juvenile detention center while awaiting trial or until he posts bail.

